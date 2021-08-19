Elizabeth B. Kochin, 93, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
A time of calling was held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Elizabeth’s life was held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Bill Vallet officiating and burial followed in Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Elizabeth’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com