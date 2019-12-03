Well-attended funeral services were held for Norma Jean Campbell, 89, of Litchfield, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Lowery Funeral Home, Athens. The Rev. James Donahoo officiated the service, speaking of Norma Jean’s life and several shared their memories of Norma Jean during the Remembrance Time. Following the sharing time, Rev. Donahoo shared Scripture readings, and all closed together with Psalm 23 as the prayer.
The committal service and burial were in Tioga Point Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Campbell, Dale Williams, Joshua Campbell, Neil Cruise, Dale Cruise, Brian Campbell, and John Campbell.