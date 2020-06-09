Funeral services for William O. “Bill” Timm were held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The service opened with the Fire Company Service with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating with members of the Athens Twp. Vol. Fire Company, Athens Borough Fire Dept., Sayre Fire Dept., and So. Waverly Fire Dept. participating. The funeral service opened with the song “Heaven was Needing a Hero”, followed by Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating and sharing memories of Bill’s life of service to the Lord, his community and church. Chaplain Linda closed the service with Psalm 30:4 and Matthew 5:4 and prayer. The fire companies closed the service with the Final Call, the Tolling of the Fire Bell, presentation of the Fire Company Memorial Flag to his daughter, Trudy, and “Amazing Grace”, the bagpipe version.
Burial was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bentley Creek Cemetery. The procession was led by the South Waverly Fire Company.
Following the committal service by Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers, the firefighter’s prayer was read and the fire company presented the Tolling of the Bell in honor of their deceased brother. On Sunday, the Athens Twp. Volunteer Fire Company hosted a luncheon for family and friends at the fire hall.