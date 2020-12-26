A Mass of the Divine Liturgy for Andrew “Andy” “Juny” Bobick Jr., 92, a lifelong and highly regarded resident of Sayre, Pa., was held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian
Catholic Church in Sayre with the Rev. Robert Moreno, pastor, as celebrant and the Rev. Theodor Czabala Jr., former pastor as concelebrant. Assisting at the altar was Donald Strayves. Interment was in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa. with full military honors accorded by members of Skiff-Bower VFW Post No. 1536, Sayre. Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms was Mike Guilford.
The flag was folded by Gerry Beatty and Bill Douglas and was presented by Gerry Beatty. Color Guard members were Tom Chamberlain and Elizabeth Wagner. Rifle Squad members were Gerry Beatty, Archie Campbell, Bill Douglas, Jim Smith and Don Hunt. Bugler was Don Barber. Pallbearers were: Daniel Polinski, Richard Strayves, George Crowel, Todd Smith, Jim Barrett Sr. and Jim Barrett Jr.