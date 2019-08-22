Sharon L. Perry, 66, of Waverly passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
A time of calling was held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating and burial followed in Chemung Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
