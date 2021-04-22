Peter A. Condame, 84, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Daniel White officiating.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery with full military honors at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to a charity of one's choice.