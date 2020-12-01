Sarah M. Baker, 81, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
A time of calling will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Sarah’s life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Belfast, N.Y., next to her husband, George, at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sarah’s family can visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.