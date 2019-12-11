Family and friends of Sally Ann (Werkheiser) Mingos, 68, of Tunkhannock, Pa., are invited to attend Sally’s Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa., to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Memorial donations may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, where Sally was treated with immense dignity and care.
Please visit the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. (73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock) website to share memories or extend condolences.