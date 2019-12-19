A time of calling for Richard S. Keene, 88, of Waverly will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Richard’s life will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Richard's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.