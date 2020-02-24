A well-attended Requiem Mass for George Charles Lewis, 79, of Lockwood, N.Y. was held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, with Rev. Benjamin Lentz, pastor emeritus, as celebrant and Rev. Melinda M. Artman, pastor, presiding.
Organist for the service was Marcella Chaykosky. Readings were shared by Glenda Hinsman, Linda Lewis, Michael Lewis, Justin Strothmann, Lauryn Strothmann, Eric Lewis and Olivia Robinson. Acolytes were Emily and Kayla Marshall. Remembrances were offered by Bethann Strothmann and Sandy Lewis. Interment was in the Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y. with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors. Pallbearers were Craig Lewis, Justin Strothmann, Scott Robinson, Geoffrey Winslow, Nathan Powers, Brandon Pratt, Mike Lubertowicz, and Jack Felicita. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.