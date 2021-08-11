Elizabeth “Betty” (Muffley) Worthington, 95, of Monroeton, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Towanda Personal Care Home following a period of declining health.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church St., Monroeton, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Catherine Dawes officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklindale, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church St., Monroeton, PA 18832.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.