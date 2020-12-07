A private family interment service for Randy L. Field, 58, of Towanda, Pa. was held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Pastor Jason Laudermilch of the Herrickville Wesleyan Church officiating. Pallbearers were: Bucky, Thomas, Roger and Nathan Field, Rich Hollenback, Kyle Miner and Gary McDermott. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
