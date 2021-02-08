Jacqueline M. Eskew, 90, of Horseheads passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Horseheads.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor the life of Jackie will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Daniel White officiating.
For those unable to attend the service, we will live stream the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jackie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com