Brenda L. Coleman, 60, of Barton, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Road, Owego, N.Y., on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Alan Bill officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 12 from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow in Chemung Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brenda’s name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
