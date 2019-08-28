A well-attended memorial service for Thomas A. “Tom” Foreman, 88, of Towanda, PA was held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Towanda with Pastor Jira Albers officiating. Instrumentalist for the service was Kay Champluvier. Following the service, a luncheon was held in the church fellowship hall for family and friends. Interment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Boyertown, Pa. Arrangements were under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.
