Eric Andrew Howell, 49, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at home.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and burial to follow in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
