Milton A. Niles, 75, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side.
A time of calling was held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, and burial followed in St. James Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y.
