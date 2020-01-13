A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Robert D. Shannon, 82, of Milan, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Waverly, N.Y. The Rev. Jeffrey Galens was the Celebrant for the Mass, with Music Director and Organist Leslie Damiano and Deacon Mike Donovan assisting on the altar. Entrance hymn was “We Shall Rise Again” followed by the opening prayer and a reading from Widom 3:1-9 by Colleen Shannon. The responsorial reading was from Psalm 23. Mark Shannon did a reading from I Thessalonians 4:123-18 followed by Alleluia Verse. Deacon Mike Donovan presented the gospel reading from John 14:1-6 with Fr. Galens giving the Homily. Following the Homily was Prayer of the Faithful and Presentation of the Gifts followed by “How Great Thou Art”. Communion Rite was followed by “Be Not Afraid”, “Ave Maria”, Prayer after Communion, and Words of Remembrance by Carol Ellen Itzig-Heine. Fr. Galens presented the Final Commendation, Song of Farewell was “Jesus Remember Me” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Burial was in Tioga Point Cemetery.
