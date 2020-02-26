Well-attended funeral services for Graceson John Brotzman, 64, of Athens, Pa., were held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, opening with scriptures of comfort from Matthew 5:4 and Revelations 21. The pastor then shared memories from the family and the importance of his time spent with family and others, opening up his home on many occasions to those in need. A veteran who served his country in both the Navy and then retiring from the Army was the focus at the end of the service.
The pastor closed with John 14, all in attendance prayed Psalm 23 and the pastor closed the service with a prayer. Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain Mike Guilford. Firing Squad was Tom Miller, Bob White, Gerald Beatty, Jim Smith, Gary Fairbanks, Don Hunt, and Larry Parks. Color Guard was Elizabeth Wagner, Marc Stoker, Dan Eiklor, and Tom Chamberlain.
A private burial with family was held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y.