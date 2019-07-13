Janet E. Orlowski, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
A very well-attended time of calling was held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to celebrate her life was held on her birthday, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y with Pastor Randy Stilson officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Janet’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.