Eric Andrew Howell, 49, of Lockwood, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at home.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11 to 12 at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and burial to follow in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, New York. Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.