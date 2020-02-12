Very well-attended funeral services for Shirley A. Dimmick, 88, of Sayre, Pa., were held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Randy Stilson officiated the service, opening with a welcome to all, followed by one of the hymns chosen by Shirley to be sung at her funeral, “How Great Thou Art.” The pastor then shared several of Shirley’s favorite passages of Scripture. All joined in singing the hymn, “It Is Well With My Soul.” Pastor shared a prayer, and then “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Grogan was shared. On behalf of the family, Shirley’s granddaughter, Megan Hursh, and grandson, Michael Drake, shared memories about their Gramma and other memories.
Pastor Randy presented the message, sharing Scriptures chosen by Shirley herself, and speaking of how she always lived her life for the Lord and reaching out to others. The song “What If I Give All” was shared, followed by Pastor closing with prayer, and the service closed with the song, “Well Done.”
Burial and committal services followed at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were her grandsons L.W. Miller, Matthew McGee, Michael Drake, Ryan McGee, Todd Gabriel, and Travis Gabriel.
The family hosted a luncheon for family and friends at Tomasso’s Restaurant following the burial.