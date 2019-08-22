A time of calling for Donald F. Porter, 84, a lifelong resident of Waverly, N.Y., will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow in the Porter family plot in Forest Home Cemetery in Waverly.
Memorial donations may be made in Donald’s name to local smoking cessation programs or a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.
