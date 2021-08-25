Adeline McCormick Payne, 89, of Sayre, Pa., went home to be with God on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Addie passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, Pa. A funeral service to honor Adeline’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Tim Butcher officiating.
Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Addie’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Addie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.