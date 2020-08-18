Clifford “Chip” G. Bennett, 73, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his family by his side.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. For those who are unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the service at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.