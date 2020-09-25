Gerald S. “Jerry” Ruger, 88, of 7 Hills Drive, Rome, Pa. passed away peacefully Thursday, September 17,
2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pa. with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda according full military honors. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.