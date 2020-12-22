Llewellyn “Pete” B. Wilkinson, 78, of Berwick Turnpike, Ridgebury Township, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. Pete’s service will follow at 6:30 p.m. and may be viewed live on the Roberts Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Interment will be in the spring in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Memorials in Pete’s name may be made to the Bentley Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Mr. David Wilkinson, 12873 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.