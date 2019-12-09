The Celebration of Life Service for Erin Nicole Covey was held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church.
Prior to the service, EMS and Emergency Vehicles from several counties proceeded from Lowery Funeral Home north on Main Street and Keystone Avenue to proceed past Erin’s work home, Greater Valley EMS on Lehigh Avenue. As the EMS vehicle Erin was being transported in proceeded, vehicles began to pull over and there were several standing by the side of the road in respect and honor as the procession passed by. Emergency personnel stood at attention and saluted one last time for her in front of the place Erin spent many hours at, from the time she was a transporter to her current position of Deputy Chief of Operations and Administrative Director of Training Institute.
It seemed that for a short few minutes that time stood still in the Valley for one who had served and given so much to her community. The procession then proceeded back to the Athens United Methodist Church where the Honor Guard formed a line stretching from the doors of the church down the sidewalk. Pallbearers were her EMS family, Heather, Jeremiah “Bullfrog”, Chris, and Cameron “Son” carrying the Urn Bier followed by her family to the altar of the church. Pam Mott, a family friend and former Executive Director and Chief of GVEMS, began the service with a musical selection on the harp. Opening words were shared by Chaplain Linda, an extended family member, on behalf of the family but that all must remember that it is never about how we die, but how we have lived our life and the legacy we leave for others, followed by the Invocation.
Erin was a very talented trumpeter and “Softly and Tenderly” was shared by trumpeter Janine Callear. Chaplain Linda shared personal reflections, followed by Scripture readings from the Old Testament by Kristen Foster, family friend, from Psalm 34:18 and Psalm 73:23-26 bringing words of comfort for family and friends.
John Logan, a family friend and former Executive Director and Chief of GVEMS shared personal thoughts and the EMS Prayer. Jessica, Erin’s twin sister, shared thoughts on behalf of the family and read a poem that Erin had written for their mother when she was 16. A video presentation prepared by family was shared of Erin’s family life from her infancy to the present. Following the presentation, Harpist Pam Mott shared “Precious Memories” and Becky Clark, family friend, shared scripture readings from the New Testament from Romans 8:38-39 and John 14:1-4 that there is no separating us from the love of the Lord when we believe and that He has prepared a home for us and will bring us with Him.
Chaplain Linda shared closing thoughts from Psalm 30:5: “Weeping may last for a night, but Joy comes in the morning” was the closing Scripture, and a poem reflecting how Erin would want us to go forward and that even through our tears, remember to smile when we think of her as she always had a beautiful smile for all.
Following the benediction, the PA EMS flag was presented to Sara, and Last Call by Bradford County 911, where Erin served as a dispatcher. Erin was then taken from the church to the funeral home by the EMS Pallbearers followed by her family and emergency personnel. They paused as they stood in front of the American Flag hanging from the ladder trucks of Athens Borough Fire Department and Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company as Guthrie One did a fly over honoring one of their own. There will be a private burial at a later date. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at the South Waverly Borough Hall following the procession.