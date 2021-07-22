Phillip E. “Phil” Bailey, 87, retired Athens businessman, of 184 North Elmira St., Athens, Pa., passed away Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 23, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church. Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F.&A.M. will hold a Masonic funeral service at 12:45 p.m. at the church followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Hanlon, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Rural Amity Lodge #70 F.&A.M., P.O. Box 324, Athens, PA 18810 in memory of Philip E. Bailey.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.