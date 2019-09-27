A visitation for Jessie Louise “Sis” Daniels Wolcott will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Pa., from 4-5 p.m. At 5 p.m., there will be the memorial service with a reception immediately following at The Grille at the Train Station in Sayre, Pa.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family, at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.