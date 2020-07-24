Joyce Marie Hawkins, 70, of Waverly passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at home after a brave multi-year fight against uterine cancer.
A time of calling was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Hazel Hunt officiating and burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
For those who were unable to attend, the service was Live Streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Joyce’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com