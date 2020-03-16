Very well attended funeral services for Lee F. Harkness, Jr., 85, of Smithfield Township were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church in Columbia Cross Roads, PA. Pastor Jeff Falke officiated the service opening with a welcome, the New Testament Reading from John 14:1-3, and prayer. All in attendance then joined together in, “Amazing Grace” followed by the Pastor sharing Lee’s obituary. “How Great Thou Art” was then sung by all with a Time of Sharing by the Pastor and anyone wishing to share their memories and time spent with Lee. The Old Testament Reading was from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, 14 followed by the song: “As the Deer”. The Pastor brought forth the message followed by the closing prayer, the Pastoral Prayer and the Benediction. Committal and Burial Services were at Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, PA. Pallbearers were his sons, Joel Harkness and Nolan Harkness, and grandsons, Tim Nolt, Kyle Harkness, Jake Magsamen, and Aaron Harkness. The Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church held a post funeral luncheon for family and friends following the burial.
