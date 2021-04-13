Chester F. “Chet” Moesch, 80, of Nichols, N.Y., passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Cindy, at home on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at Richards Funeral Home, Route 17C West, Owego, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Prentice officiating. Interment will follow in Gibson Corners Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Chet to Stray Haven or the Owego Moose Lodge.
