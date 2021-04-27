Roger D. Brown, 64, of Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on April 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, N.Y.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with services livestreamed at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com (click on Roger’s obituary).
Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Roger’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.