Sherrill Dawn (Hibbard) Covey, 82, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, following her courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease at the Bradford County Manor, Troy, Pa.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Orange Hill Cemetery, SR1052, Ridge Road, Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.
