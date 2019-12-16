Margaret (Peggy) Corl, 78 of Pine City, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, Pa. and widow of the late Louis L. Corl, passed away on December 11, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Family and Friends are invited to share memories and final goodbyes on Thursday, December 19 at Tomasso’s in Waverly, New York from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Memories and condolences for the family may also be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
