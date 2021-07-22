Richard “Dick” Biery, 82, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Vallet officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 145, Athens, PA 18810 or www.valleychorus.org.
