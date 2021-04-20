Peter A. Condame, 84, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery with full military honors, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Peter’s name to a charity of one’s choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Peter’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.