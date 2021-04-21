Larry W. Petrey, 79, of Sayre passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital in Troy, Pa.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. For those who are unable to attend the funeral, we will livestream the service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.