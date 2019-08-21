James Keith Davidson passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2019, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief period of declining health and a broken heart. The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A Mass was held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with Father Jeffrey Galens officiating. Readings were given by his daughters, Anne Davidson Curtis and Linda Davidson Clemenzie, presentation of the gifts were by his grandchildren, Cherisa Friedlander, Katelyn and Kerilyn Curtis.
Burial immediately followed in St. James Cemetery where full military honors were accorded with Archie Campbell, Gary Stilson, Fred Hill, Bill Douglas and Jim Smith as Firing Squad; Charles Zimmer, Dan Eiklor, Joe Murray and Tom Chamberlain as Color Guard; and Mike Guilford as Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keith’s name to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, NY 14892.
