A time of calling for Dorothy E. Huckle, 92, of Waverly, N.Y., will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in the Chemung Village Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y.
Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.