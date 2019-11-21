The family of Rose Hannis, 97, of 111 Garden St., Sayre, Pa., will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre.
A Mass of the Divine Liturgy will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre with the Rev. Robert Moreno, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Ascension of Our Lord Church, 108 N. Higgins Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Rose Hannis.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.