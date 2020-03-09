Friends and family of Jane B. Merrill, 93, of Athens, Pa., may call on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the Litchfield Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or Litchfield Fire Company, c/o Jim Drake, 1773 Lee Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
