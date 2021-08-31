Eric Behets, age 76, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Aug. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital of Sayre Pa., following a period of declining health.
A time of calling was held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Eric’s life was held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. with Carlton Tubbs officiating.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eric’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.