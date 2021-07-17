Cheryl C. (Stroman) Chapman, 73, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at home.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. The funeral service to celebrate Cheryl’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Chemung Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Cheryl’s memory to the Dry Brook Community Church, 323 Dry Brook Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
