A private graveside service was held for Michael J. Polzella, Sr., of Sayre, formerly of Athens, Pa., on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery. Michael was escorted to the cemetery by the Athens Boro Fire Department Aerial Firetruck.
Pastor Anne Bey Canfield officiated. Remembrances were given by Michael’s grandchildren Marie and Steve Polzella.
Full Military Honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard. Firing squad: Archie Campbell, Bill Douglas, Gerald Beatty, Don Hunt and Larry Parks. Sargeant of Arms and Chaplain: Michael Guilford; Color Guard: Marc Stroker, Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlain and Elizabeth Wagner, and Bugler was Don Barber. The flag and the bible were presented to Michael’s wife Louise.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.