Well attended funeral services for Socorro “Suki” Osorio, 72, of South Waverly, Pa. were held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Chris Gray opened the service with prayer. Suki’s sister, Sara, spoke on behalf of the family sharing many memories and her daughter, Lidia, then spoke of her mom’s life and living as a Christian. She shared that her mom would want her to speak of her desire for all to join her one day in heaven and that we all have hope for eternal life if we know Jesus. She also shared her love as a daughter and friendship with her mom knowing that she will one day see her again. Pastor Gray closed in prayer.
Committal services were held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with Pastor Gray officiating. Pallbearers were her brother; Thomas Venegas, Sr., nephew; Thomas Venegas, Jr., Jason Horton, Daniel Horton, and Abel Cardenaz. Burial followed the committal service.