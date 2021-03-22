Wayne A. Bump, 73, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bradford County Manor following a period of declining health.
A time of visitation will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Hanlon officiating. In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Bradford County Manor for the excellent care and patience give to Wayne while a resident there for almost three years.
