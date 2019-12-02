Mary Lou Allen, 66, of Athens, Pa. passed away Thursday, November 28 at home following an extended illness.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, December 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Following the visitation, the family extends an invitation for their family and friends to join them at Tomasso’s Restaurant, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, N.Y. for a Celebration of Life Gathering.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.