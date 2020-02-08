Glenna A. LaFritz, 67, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Glenna’s life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Steve Dygert officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Glenna’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.